Fisker Ocean production is set to face a six-week shutdown. The American giant has decided to proceed with the interruption of assembly operations of its electric SUV in light of the financial difficulties it is facing: Autocar reports that the company is attempting to secure a crucial financial supportand meanwhile faces doubts about its ability to continue operating.

Financing in sight

Fisker recently announced that it is leading a financing of approximately 150 million dollars by an existing investor, who has not yet been identified. More precisely, it appears that the money in question will be provided in the form of convertible bonds, subject to interest upon redemption, and will be subject to certain conditionsincluding the presentation by Fisker of a detailed financial report for the financial year 2023. In this sense, the financing will be awarded in four tranches.

Agreement with Nissan?

Fisker said it was in talks with a major automobile manufacturer for a financial agreement: we will see if it will be a direct investment or a strategic partnership for development or production. Who this major car manufacturer is is still unknown, although it has been widely reported that Nissan is in talks for a potential $400 million investment in Fisker.

Fisker Ocean, production stop

The talks therefore continue, and in the meantime, as initially mentioned, the production of the Ocean SUV at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, will be suspended for six weeks. The target? Enable Fisker to align inventory levels and advance strategic and financial initiatives. Not an easy period for Fisker: we recall that the company recently suspended the development of its affordable compact electric vehicle, the sedan Pearafter reporting a loss of $463.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.