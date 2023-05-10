The expansion of the range of Fisker Ocean proceeds at a rapid pace. The US automaker delivered the first example of its electric SUV just a few days ago, yet it’s already thinking about how to evolve the model in the future. Or rather, he has already thought about it, since he has already presented the version Force E of the crossover, focused more on off-road driving and the off-road character of the car.

Off-road with zero emissions

It should make its market debut by the end of the year, and will be based on the Extreme trim, which guarantees a maximum power of 558 HP and a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It remains to be seen whether the latter figure will also be confirmed on Force E: the presence of 20″ reinforced wheels and 33-inch off-road tires will most likely make the electric crossover a little slower, even if it all translates into more ground clearance. Other distinctive elements of this version of the SUV are a titanium undershield, which extends to the full length and is intended to protect the model’s battery pack, and the front and rear skid plates.

Autonomy not confirmed

At the moment Fisker has not yet expressed itself on prices, much less on the autonomy guaranteed by this version of the Ocean: we remind you that in its standard set-up the US electric SUV is able to guarantee a range of approx. 650km in the WLTP cycle, we will see if the company will guarantee the same autonomy also in the case of the Force E or if instead it will be forced to reduce it due to the addition of a series of elements necessary to make this car truly ideal for off-road driving.

An electric “beast”.

“This vehicle is going to be a beast – said Henrik Fisker, CEO of the homonymous car manufacturer – We pulled out all we could, I think it’s exciting to enter this segment. And for those who love to go off-road and enjoy nature, what better way to do it if not zero emissions?”. Appointment in the last quarter of the year therefore, when presumably Fisker will start deliveries of this off-road version of the Ocean.