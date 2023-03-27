The electric car market and in particular the SUV segment are preparing for the Fisker revolution. The new Oceanwhose debut in Europe is expected by the end of next month, will in fact be the battery-powered crossover with the longest range on the market: the official figure after the WLTP tests speaks of 440 miles, the correspondent of almost 710 kilometreswith a single charge.

Trio of preparations for Europe

Specifications which, if confirmed, would be much higher than those guaranteed by rivals Tesla Model X and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The range test was carried out in the set-up Extreme of the SUV, which is at the top of the range thanks to a total power of 550 HP and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Going down the line-up we find the other two productions, Sports and Ultra: the first relies on a maximum power of 275 HP and front-wheel drive for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h achievable in 6.6 seconds, while the second adds a second motor on the rear axle, thus making the traction integral, increasing power to 540 hp and reducing the sprint time to 3.9 seconds. In all three cases, the maximum battery capacity has not yet been announced by Fisker: before doing so, the company wants to finish testing the exact charging rates of its SUV.

Unique features

“With the Fisker Ocean’s combination of performance, value and sustainability, I believe we have a unique electric vehicle with record-breaking characteristics in the sector: I’m thinking of the California mode that lowers all the windows and retracts the roof to offer a convertible-style driving experience, the 17.1″ rotating screen or the highest range in our segment – explained Henrik Fisker, the CEO of the British car manufacturer of the same name – We chose which ones batteries and thrusters aim just last year, shortly before the market launch of the SUV. We have a fantastic engineering and development team, and we are working very closely with Magna to produce our vehicles, as we want the quality to be top notch.”