2023 ends with a bang for Fisker. In the last quarter of the year the US manufacturer achieved record sales, with growth of around 300%. Result? Fisker it should close the year with over 4,700 electric vehicles delivered. Driving the commercial growth of the American brand in the fourth quarter of the year was Ocean, the battery-powered SUV on which Fisker places much of its ambitions. We remind you that the first deliveries of the model began in June.

The theme of production

Strong demand for this crossover will lead Fisker to announce a specific plan which provides for an alignment of the production capacity of the model with its sales rate on the market, so as to be able to satisfy the requests of all or potentially all customers. And the theme of production is very dear to Fisker: the American company, which has an agreement with the Austrian Magna International for the assembly of its cars, assembled 10,142 vehicles in 2023, but was forced in the last two months to cut two times its annual production estimates after being forced to slow manufacturing operations so it could meet working capital needs.