The European automotive market is ready to welcome the new Fisker Alaska. This is the second model that the American brand will export in the Old Continent after the Ocean SUV: it should make its European debut in 2025, but it will not be available to customers in large volumes. Word of Henrik Fiskernumber one of the brand of the same name, who spoke about the company's strategy at the latest CES in Las Vegas.

The first details

An exclusive electric pick-up in a nutshell, given that it will only be available for purchase by a few: i prices Europeans have yet to be confirmed, but we know that the Alaska on the US market boasts a price list starting from 45,400 dollars, just over 41,000 euros. There are two battery options from which customers can choose: 75 kWh and 113 kWh, for autonomy respectively equal to 370 and 550 kilometers. Like the prices, the power and more generally the specifications of the engine are yet to be known: it seems that the new Fisker-branded electric pick-up will in any case be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in times ranging from 3.9 seconds to 7.2 seconds, depending on the electric powertrain you choose.

Exclusive electric pick-up

“We wanted to have a pick-up that boasts both the efficiency and usability of a pick-up, but which is also a truly exceptional car to drive, with excellent road holding, great ease and pleasure to drive, And fun to handle – said Henrik Fisker about the new Alaska – It will be truly dynamic and very responsive, with the comfort of a pick-up. We thought about making it happen something truly unique“. The wait is therefore growing to know all the details relating to the European offer of the new Fisker Alaska.