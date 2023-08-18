Fisker has released new details regarding the new Alaska, the 100% electric pickup which the US-based start-up will launch in 2025. “We wanted to have a vehicle that had the efficiency and usability of a pick-up, but that could also be a great driving car with excellent road holding and fun to handle. We thought about something truly unique“explained Henrik Fisker, CEO of the company.

Batteries and motors

At launch the new Alaska will be available with two battery sizes: the smaller one, of 75 kWh, will guarantee a zero-emission range of up to 370 kilometres, while the larger one, of 113 kWh (the same Hyper Range pack of the newly launched Ocean SUV), will increase the range to almost 550 kilometres. Engine power and torque have not yet been announced, although Fisker has already said that the new Alaska will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in times ranging from 3.9 seconds to 7.2 seconds, depending on the propulsion option chosen.

Legacy of the Ocean SUV

According to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, it is likely that the new electric pick-up signed by Fisker will present the same engines as the Ocean SUV, offering 275hp in entry-level versions and climbing up to 564hp in its most extreme specification. Recall that the new Alaska will be built on the basis of FT31 platform, an extended version of the architecture used by the Ocean, and promises to be the lightest and most sustainable pickup in the world.