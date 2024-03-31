'Physicist' Favorite Drivers

All Formula 1 fans have their own list of favorite champions, if not the absolute favorite without a shadow of a doubt. An aspect in common also with those who really got there in F1, like Giancarlo Fisichella. The Roman driver, present in the top series from 1996 to 2009, was able to indicate in an interview with OLBG the top-3 of his personal ranking.

“I put first Ayrton Senna because he was my hero growing up, long before I drove in Formula 1 – has explained – I would put it in second place Michael Schumacher, because I raced against him and I know how good he was. I also ran against it Lewis Hamiltonwhich would be my third favorite.” For the moment, therefore, the current Mercedes driver is on the lowest step of the podium among Fisichella's tops. But will it always be like this?

Ready for a change

According to the 51-year-old, the list could be revised, but under one specific condition: “If Lewis Hamilton managed to win his eighth world title, he would be the greatest driver of all time, as long as someone else doesn't win more titles than him – he added – I would say that Hamilton, with an eighth world title, he would be superior to Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna“.

Hamilton champion in Ferrari?

The Englishman could theoretically reach this record of world titles already this year, which represents his last season in Mercedes. However, the W15 does not seem to have been born well, and even relations with Sir Lewis seem likely to deteriorate at any moment. Hamilton more likely to reach eighth crown at Ferrari. But what are the chances of seeing the #44 on the roof of the world in Red? “He has a good chance of winning an eighth title with Ferrari. It's hard to say when, but I believe that has a 30 or 40 percent chance of fighting for the championship. I hope he can win it, it would be nice. It depends on the car, whether it will be fast and reliable enough to make the leap in quality. We are already talking about 2025, and we still have this season to see what will happen.”