It is certainly no mystery that four wheels and endurance represent the future of Valentino Rossi in motorsport. The Doctor, who ended his glorious career in the World Championship in 2021, has already started his experience at the wheel of GT cars for some time, once again aiming for the 12 Hours of the Gulf with the Ferrari of the Kessel team.

At the moment, however, close contact with a positive at Covid and the fiduciary quarantine imposed on him by the competition safety protocol forced him to forfeit, leaving Luca Marini and Uccio Salucci struggling with the competition at Yas Marina. In his place there will be Luca Fumanelli to complete the crew of the 488 GT3 number 46.

Beyond the unexpected of the moment, Giancarlo Fisichella he is particularly convinced that Valentino can really do well in this new adventure of his, also hoping to see him as soon as possible at his side also in Ferrari. In an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport, the Roman driver (who raced for 14 seasons in Formula 1 with three wins between Jordan and Renault) has launched a sort of appeal to the nine-time world champion from Tavullia: “If you want to run with me I’m available, with enthusiasm. And I would be delighted to have fun together, perhaps in a national championship “.

“Vale has always been strong: he has particular skills, he has always adapted well to all new situations, and so it will go strong here too – added Fisichella – I think this category is ideal for him, in a professional field, because he certainly can’t go to minor leagues. At the same time, however, an atmosphere of complicity with teammates is created. The big difference lies precisely in the change of mentality: we need to think in terms of teams, starting with the practical aspects: a set-up that suits all three, support for those who are most in difficulty “.

“So the advice is to have fun. Certainly He won’t have the pressure he had in MotoGP or he would have had in Formula 1. We run with a professional attitude, with the intention of doing our best, with a desire to fight, but there is certainly always room for fun “ he concluded.