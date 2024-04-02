The drivers of the world champion Renault

Formula 1 has seen an Italian driver on the top step of the podium 43 times, and the last to succeed in this feat was Giancarlo Fisichella in the 2006 Malaysian Grand Prix. Even before this success, 'Fisico' achieved his second career success in 2005, Australia, on the same Melbourne circuit that the Circus will play this weekend. Almost twenty years have passed from that victory to today, but who is still in F1 is Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, in 2005, obtained the first of his two world titles, moreover as a teammate of Fisichella himself. It was with him that Renault won its only two Constructors' titles, putting an end to the golden era of Michael Schumacher and Ferrari.

No surprise

Fisichella, consequently, had the opportunity to get to know Alonso as a teammate and as a driver, and was not taken aback by what he is still doing today: “Alonso gave me a lot of motivation, because he was very strong both in the race and in qualifying – he said in an exclusive interview with todocircuito.com – I tried to compare myself to him and always improve myself. I'm not surprised by what he's doing today despite being 42 years old. He was my best teammate and it's still one of the best in F1″.

In F1 up to 50 years old

In the last period, however, doubts have also arisen about Alonso's future in F1, between his desire to continue or the signs that have made him think of his retirement. In this regard, however, Fisichella has one conviction about him: “As I know him, he will run until he is 50 – he added – but it's obvious that you have to have a competitive car to be able to win. At the beginning of last season it was great, but with a winning car it can continue for many more years“.

F1 between yesterday and today

Fisichella then added another opinion on the number of races on the calendar, however making a comparison with his period in F1: “24 races are too many – He admitted – but when I was racing there were about 18 races and you could try wherever and whenever you wanted, so it was worse at that time. Once a race was over you immediately went to test for two to four days non-stop, with two cars and hundreds of laps every day. It was also a very tough F1 in terms of commitments for the driver, but 24 races is really a lot.”.