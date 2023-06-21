Alonso’s two titles

It has now been 17 years since Renault won the Drivers’ and Constructors’ world titles for two consecutive seasons, thus interrupting the hegemony of Ferrari and Michael Schumacher, which had lasted since 2000. In 2005 and 2006 Fernando Alonso and Giancarlo Fisichella dragged the house of Losanga to the highest result obtained with his own team in the history of F1, after years of triumphs as an engine maker. Those two titles remain, after almost two decades, the only ones won by Alonso. The Asturian’s long career has often been dotted with bad choices in terms of transfers, but this year with Aston Martin the #14’s story seems to have definitively returned to the right track.

Fisichella of ‘support’

In the golden years of his adventure in Renault Alonso found himself dueling and winning first against Kimi Raikkonen and McLaren and then against Schumi and Ferrari, prevailing in both cases. However, Giancarlo Fisichella must also be mentioned of those rides, who played an important role in helping Alonso and contributing to the Constructors’ titles of the Enstone team. In those years Fisico finished respectively fifth and fourth in the championship, which remain the two best results of his career at the end of the season. In an interview with the official F1 podcast, Beyond The Grid, the Italian also spoke about those seasons. In his analysis, Fisichella denied that the team deliberately favored Alonso, however highlighting how the Iberian was in any case very ‘shrewd’ in terms of sports policy.

“Skilled politician, but not favorite”

“Alonso was my strongest and most difficult teammate – commented Fisichella, with admiration – he was strong in all circumstances: with little grip, with a lot of grip, in the rain. In the race he was constant, concentrated, making few mistakes. He was good at communicating with the team and was also a good politician, but that’s part of the job. He was really strong. In the team he had a strong position: Briatore was also his manager, the main sponsor was Telefonica – which was a Spanish brand – so he was quite strong in the team. Did the team favor him? No. But when you lose the chance to compete for the championship, you have to work for the team and for your partner.”

Healthy relationship

Although the presence of Alonso in the team in those two years was in fact the reason why Fisichella never really managed to fight for the conquest of a world title, the current Ferrari GT driver has only nice words for the years spent at the alongside Alonso. “We worked well together – he recalled – we shared ideas, the problems of the car. Sometimes we played cards together before competitions. It was good for the team that we worked well together and were friends. On the track we were concentrated and we were pushing each other. We stimulated each other to reach the limit”.