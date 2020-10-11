#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Former underwater fishing champion, Gérard Carrodano, is an avid fisherman. His job is to capture live fish for aquariums around the world. In its warehouse in La Ciotat (Bouches-du-Rhône), dozens of species, each rarer than the next. “They are very rare specimens, fish that live very deep. They are not rare in the sea, but it is very rare to bring them up from 130, 150 meters deep and keep them alive.“, he explains, in the 20H of Saturday 10 October.



“My job is to know how to bring the specimen in perfect condition to the surface. Phase 2 is to feed it. The specimen must take food from the human hand. From there it can be directed to a public aquarium“, explains Gérard Carrodano. 800 kilometers from his home, the Trocadéro aquarium (Paris) orders him new finds. The fish will be sold between 10 euros each and sometimes thousands of euros, depending on their rarity.