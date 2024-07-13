There is no more fish in Lake Garda. 90% drop: the alarm of the operators in the sector

Lake Garda fishermen are facing an unprecedented crisis, with a 90% drop in catches compared to previous years. Simone Bocchioa fourth-generation professional fisherman, reported that nets are often empty and many species, such as whitefish, perch and sardines, have virtually disappeared. The situation is so dire that many fishermen are considering giving up the profession.

The website reports it Brescia Today. “There is no fishing this season in Lake Garda”. For years the bleak have disappeared, the carpione and the eel are banned, the sowing of whitefish has been suspended, even the perch and the sardines seem to have disappeared, with a drop in the catch of 90 percent. “At this rate there is no future and it is not excluded that at the end of the year, I too, like many of my colleagues, decide to change jobs. It is no longer worth continuing like this”.

The ban on whitefish, which accounted for practically two thirds of the catch, was probably the decisive blow for a sector that officially has 35 fishermen on the Brescia side of the lake, about 60 on the Veronese one. “Nowadays there is little or nothing – Bocchio states in Brescia Today-: in the first six months of this year, according to my personal data, the catch has decreased by 90%. What is most shocking compared to the past is that sometimes completely empty nets are pulled into the boat. I am in periodic contact with colleagues and, more or less, they complain about the same things. About ten of us have already abandoned the fishing profession and found other jobs, in hotels and restaurants”.

Even the remaining fishable species appear to have almost disappeared from the lake. What to do? “We are organizing a meeting of professional fishermen in Manerba for August – he anticipates -. We will take stock not only of the whitefish but of the future of fishing itself”.