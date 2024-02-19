The harvest of fishermen in the Eastern Region and Fujairah in catching fish has increased significantly compared to previous days, which witnessed a complete cessation of fishing movement as a result of the weather depression that recently affected the country, and local markets revived as the variety of fish offered in the sellers’ stalls increased, which witnessed demand from consumers in the region.

The fishing movement was clearly affected during the period of low weather, but with the improvement of weather conditions, the local markets witnessed a period of activity, as the available quantities increased and the fresh fish offered diversified, and this noticeable recovery in the fishing movement contributed to better meeting the needs of consumers.

The head of the Fujairah Fishermen’s Association, Mahmoud Hassan Al Ali, said: “The trips of Fujairah fishermen stopped for two weeks as a result of the unstable weather conditions. The fishermen resumed their fishing trips during the past two days, and the availability of fresh fish in local markets gradually returned,” noting that a number of fishermen have returned. From their first trip after the break, they carried with them large quantities of fish, such as “cover”, “sal” and other fresh fish.

Citizen fisherman Abdullah Al Zaabi confirmed that the local markets witnessed during the past two days a revival and influx of large quantities of local fish, and the markets witnessed an active movement in the purchasing process by consumers, pointing out that the prices of local fish had decreased significantly compared to the days when fishing stopped, and he expected that These declines will continue in the coming period.

He added that the eastern region was exposed during the past two weeks to unstable weather conditions, as it witnessed continuous rains, and these weather conditions led to the cessation of fishing movement, which directly affected the markets of the cities of the eastern coast (Kalba, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba Al-Hisn), in addition to a shortage in supply. With an increase in fish prices.

An Asian fishing worker in the Emirate of Fujairah said: “The fishing equipment and boats were not damaged by any material damage, due to the advance preparations imposed by the Fujairah Fishermen’s Association, as it took the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the fishermen and the safety of their equipment, noting that low weather and heavy rains attract large and diverse numbers of fish.” This is considered an opportunity to catch suitable quantities to supply to local markets.”

A fish seller in the Fujairah market, Hussein Muhammad, reported that fresh fish filled the merchants’ tables inside the markets, and prices witnessed a decline after the previous rise as a result of the lack of supply and increased demand from citizens and residents in the eastern region during the period of low weather.

