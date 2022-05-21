Sinaloa.- Fishing in Sinaloa it is going backwards, because from a fourth-place state four years ago, it now ranks tenthexpressed the person in charge of the La Primavera Dam Cooperative during the sowing of fingerlings in that reservoir, with the support of the municipality.

Marco Antonio Cisnero recognized the effort of the City Council, but that it was not enough, because in Sinaloa se need to plant 60 million offspring and not even 40 percent is planted.

The declaration

“About seven years ago, the goal of planting 50-60 million throughout the state was met. Unfortunately, three years ago, with a stroke of the pen, the federal government tore up the program and this fell apart. From a fourth place that we had eight years ago, we are in tenth place. We’re going backwards,” he said.

During the planting of 100,000 fingerlings, of the 2 million that are expected in the municipality, the biologist assured that this product will be taken out in a year and a half or two, which means that in this time the thousand people who depend on it will not have fish. of this activity.

The program

Javier Corvera, director of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the municipality, announced that the rest of the 2 million fingerlings will be distributed in the 15 reservoirs of Culiacán this year, with an investment of 500 thousand pesos.

“The institutional effort is insufficient, since the ideal proportion is that, for every thousand hectares, one million fingerlings are planted. In the municipality we have 22 thousand hectares of water mirror, therefore, we require 22 million. We are going to plant 100,000, out of 2 million, and we would lack 20 (million) ”, he pointed out.

We recommend you read:

The official announced that they will knock on doors at the Fisheries Secretariat to reach at least between 5 and 6 million fingerlings.