Fishing Hundreds of years of fishing tradition was banned in Salo unexpectedly: stopping for shelling due to bureaucracy

The small fish shell rises in the spring to spawn in coastal rivers. Until now, it has been fished illegally.

Hundreds The years-old fishing tradition is threatening to end due to bureaucracy in Moisionkoski in the center of Salo. On Friday last week, the fisheries inspector went to evict people fishing from the river by flagging a shell.

Fishing for spawning shell is an annual tradition that usually lasts only a week after ice removal.

“Norss has been pulled from the river longer than there has been a place called Salo. No one has ever thought that it could be banned, and it has not been banned, ”Salolainen Timo Lähteenmäki says.

The Western Finland Fisheries Center said on Monday that fishing activities that had continued freely for years required a permit, which is not yet possible to obtain. This came as a complete surprise to the locals.

Flagging means fishing with a flag, or long-handled wound. The flag is pulled along the riverbed, and spawning fish such as shells and whitefish are left in the wounds.

Lähteenmäki recalls that he first lifted the shell from Moisionkoski in 1970.

“Back then, snails were not considered food fish, and it was a little boy’s business. It didn’t take any wounds, but the fish were pulled with a grapple like bears, ”Lähteenmäki says.

Lähteenmäki has been lifting the shell every spring for twenty years. The flagging should be done at night, as during the day the fish stay deeper because of the seagulls.

Juho Paju fished for shellfish in Salo on Sunday.­

“When the evening starts to get dark, they rise lower in the rapids,” Lähteenmäki says.

He has usually lifted about half a bucket of fish from the river. Some of them end up in a frying pan and the rest in the freezer.

“Elephants are worth frying like herring. Snail meat is better because it is firmer than herring meat. ”

Finns may still not be able to appreciate the shell, but it is still considered junk fish. Lähteenmäki says that in recent years, more and more people with an immigrant background have been seen flagging.

“Russia knows how to appreciate snails. Once when I was in Halikonkoski, I calculated that there were about 20 Russians in addition to me. ”

The men were fishing with long dreams, that is, they were flagging on the Kokemäenjoki dam in 1908.­

Western Finland According to the Fisheries Center, unauthorized flagging is practiced in many rivers. In addition to Salon Moisionkoski, the shell has been lifted without permission this spring, for example from the Raisionjoki River. The only destination in Southwest Finland where the shell can be flagged is in Halistenkoski, Turku. There you can buy a rafting permit to register there.

“Unauthorized activity has continued in places for a very long time, but it is still illegal,” said the fisheries biologist Olli Ylönen Western Finland Fisheries Center. Ylönen also serves as the Executive Director of the Southwest Finland Fisheries Region.

As a general rule, a fishing management fee is required for people over the age of 18, but flagging cannot be done with a fee. The fisheries management fee is intended for lure fishing with one rod. Coastal river rapids are generally not allowed to fish without the permission of the water owner.

Ylönen emphasizes that the stock of the shell does not suffer from flagging, as professional fishermen raise it in sea areas in huge amounts compared to flagging.

“Flagging is a recommended activity and sustainable fishing, but it still needs a permit,” Ylönen emphasizes.

Now A permit system must therefore be obtained for Moisionkoski. It is easier said than done, as the body of water in question is owned by an unorganized partnership with 27 members.

Ylönen has now started a study of the shareholders.

“The city of Salo is probably the largest owner. The partnership should next arrange a meeting to decide on the permits, ”Ylönen says.

The crust will rise to Moisionkoski next year immediately after the ice leaves. Possibly the licensing system will then be in place.

“The price of the permit could be nominal, and it could be used to lift other fish from the river,” Ylönen weighed.