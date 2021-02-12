At the end of the 20th century it was still difficult to imagine what it would cost, a long time later, to specify without too much effort what is understood as a “cult artist”. Today, amid speculation and prejudice, it can involve many things, especially a calculated label. At that time, in the 80s and part of the 90s, it was easier: you said “John lurie, for example ”and things were clear. Actor in early Jim Jarmusch films, with appearances in titles by Wim Wenders, Martin Scorsese and David Lynch, and, above all, a musical career outside the high lights with his band The Lounge Lizards placed him in a specific place for those of us who, with naive vanity, liked to believe that Lurie was “a secret of the few.” It was “ours”. It gave us greater pleasure to wait – with the VCR ready to record – the Film & Arts broadcasts of Fishing With John, the series in which Lurie himself doubled his status as the coolest man on the planet by inviting others like him –Dennis Hopper, Willem Dafoe, Tom Waits, Matt Dillon and Jim Jarmusch – with whom they went on hilarious fishing excursions. We all wanted to be like John Lurie. No one could have suspected that just a few years later we would be asking where John Lurie is.

At the beginning of the new century, was diagnosed with Lym’s diseasee, caused by a tick-borne infection, the symptoms of which are similar to those of malaria, and which left it almost entirely out of play throughout the 2000s. He couldn’t act, he couldn’t touch. And he returned to the plastic arts, his first artistic activity of youth. He did well: his paintings –which can be seen in www.johnlurieart.com– were exhibited at MoMA and in galleries in Amsterdam, Tokyo, Munich, Zurich and Los Angeles. He also published two books, Learn To Draw Y A Fine Example of Art. Away from the stage, this forced change of category led him to an unthinkable extreme situation, when a strange situation with his (ex) friend John Perry – also a painter – led him to disappear from public appearances for a long time. From one moment to the next (the origin of the conflict is complex and the sources contradict each other), Perry became obsessed with Lurie, stalking him to unbearable limits, causing Lurie’s fear of a physical attack, which led him to leave his home and flee to different parts of the world, not to be found. From the house of his friend Flea to a refuge in Turkey, to finally land on a Caribbean island, which he does not want to give too much information about. From there he gave life to Painting With John, the six-part series that HBO has been airing since late January.

As it happened in Fishing With John (which this year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary: ​​it aired in the US in 1991 and a few years later in Argentina), the focus of the show is Lurie himself, who pivots the structure of each chapter with a story, returning to television the pleasure of speaking and listening to a good story (From an encounter with Barry White that made his testicles vibrate, to an epic journey searching for a live eel in Manhattan or the advantages and disadvantages of being a famous person). These quiet passages are seasoned with moments of humor (“who does not laugh has something blocked in the soul,” he says in one of the chapters), between improvised and anarchic, while he shapes a painting for each broadcast. This structure, however, exhibits a freedom on the edge of formal experimentation (separators, sketches, false video clips, animations), non-linear, which resembles the forms of the music that Lurie knew how to compose and interpret in her most hectic years. . Certain didactic passages and the childish tone of his humor could subscribe to the old idea that, when one becomes an adult, one has to look for his inner child. At 68 years old, Lurie redoubled the bet by changing the meaning: “I, on the other hand, live looking for my inner adult”.