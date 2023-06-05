It is surprising to look for information about characters or movies that were on everyone’s lips and find practically nothing on the internet, that space that was sold to us as a window to information and that in just two decades has grown unstoppably to become the tangle of repeated information. what is today The curious (or the studious) navigates the stormy waters of short-paste, of machine translation. The information is buried under dozens (or hundreds) of irrelevant entries in which ads for cars and prostitution jump on one, grabbing it by the lapels of the shirt and shaking it between howling and demanding. And, of course, what is not on the internet is as if it did not exist.

It is surprising that to find information that has never been current, the explorer is always helped by the blogs of yesteryear —which almost always stopped updating between 2013 and 2016— which are usually, thanks to the interest of some anonymous scholar, the source original. It is also surprising to see that most of the times that these blogs are used there are too many colleagues who have not considered it necessary to cite the original source. Thanks to the memory and free time of people we don’t know, we can better understand the popular culture that preceded us today. And, despite all this, we are in a unique moment for humanity in which we have access to more information than ever. Perhaps someone at this point in the text wonders what all this is about. Well, it comes down to the fact that on too many occasions I see a series or a movie in which no one on the team (from the scriptwriters to the props, going through costumes and makeup and hairdressing) has stopped to think, even for a moment, what it is like or how It was the world they intended to recreate. In the information age there are those who, because they don’t have it, have no doubts.

