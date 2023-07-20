On July 29, the Tambov region will host the IV Shushpan Pike Festival. It will take place in the village of Staroyurevo, next to the Shushpan reservoir.

A gastronomic festival will open at the village stadium. And immediately after that, fishing competitions will begin on the banks of the reservoir. Participants will compete for burbot, perch, pike and zander.

Guests of the holiday will be given the opportunity to try the royal fish soup with smoke. It will be prepared according to a special recipe and in large quantities, so that there is enough for everyone, notes IA “OnlineTambov.Ru”.

Throughout the day, creative groups will perform as part of the festival, master classes, a fair of goods and souvenirs, as well as a foam disco will be held for guests.

