Eight sailors died and five more remain missing after the wreck of a fishing boat near the Falkland Islands, in the South Atlantic.

According to the criteria of

Spanish authorities confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday evening, saying the incident involved the fishing vessel Argos Georgia, which had a crew of 27 people.

The Spanish Government Delegation in Galicia provided details of the incident and noted that, according to the Falklands maritime authority, so far There are 14 survivors, eight bodies were recovered and five people are still missing. This assessment has not yet been made official by the archipelago’s authorities.

The Galicia City Council reported that All survivors are in good health, reporting only minor injuries and illnesses.

Of the 27 crew members on the fishing boat, 10 were Spanish, including two scientists. Photo:iStock Share

The survivors, thirteen of whom were rescued on one boat and one on another, were taken to the port of Stanley, the archipelago’s capital, for medical assessment at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

The fishing boat, which had 10 Spanish crew members, including two scientists, sank on Monday afternoon about 370 kilometres east of Stanley, the British government said in a statement on Facebook.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares confirmed that Spanish citizens were among the dead and missing.

The Falkland Islands, located 400 kilometres off the coast of Argentina and almost 13,000 km from the United Kingdom, are a territory whose sovereignty remains the subject of a dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from AFP, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.