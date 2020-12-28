A fishing vessel sank in the Barents Sea off Novaya Zemlya. This was reported in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. TASS Monday 28 December

19 sailors were on a sunken fishing vessel

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the flooding occurred due to icing. Five ships were sent in search of the sailors.

According to information Interfax, three additional ships were sent to the place of the Onega wreck, their arrival time is 3-6 hours. Bad weather interferes with aviation in search, a source said. TASS in emergency services.

The rescued sailors saw the death of at least one of the crew members. His body was carried out to sea, writes Interfax citing the source. The rest they lost sight of.

The crash occurred in a heavy storm when the crew lifted the net with the catch. All were in wetsuits, but no one had time to use the rescue equipment. People literally washed off the deck into the sea Source of “Interfax”

According to preliminary data, 17 people died, writes TASS citing the source. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (“Violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of railway, air, sea and inland waterway transport and the subway”), the press service of the Arkhangelsk Investigative Department on Transport of the North-West Investigative Department committee of Russia.

At the moment, two have been saved – a sailor and a navigator. “They were in wetsuits, there is no connection with the others,” the source said. TASS in the Ministry of Emergencies.

According to preliminary data, the rescued are Russian citizens.

According to the MarineTraffic portal, a ship flying the Russian flag followed to the port of Murmansk.

At the moment, information about its location is not available.

“Onega” with a deadweight of 208 tons – a fishing vessel, built in 1979. The ship is 39.5 meters long and 7.7 meters wide.

On October 18, the small ship “Yubileiny” with passengers capsized and sank in the Barents Sea. According to investigators, the incident was caused by violations by the person in charge of the ship. As a result, “Yubileiny” hit the rocky soil of the coastline.