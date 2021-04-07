Fishing A temporary ban on salmon fishing in the Teno River basin for the period 2021 is proposed

The temporary ban is justified by the rapidly declining status of Teno salmon stocks.

7.4. 16:24

Tenojoen a temporary ban on salmon fishing is proposed for the 2021 season. Finland and Norway have reached a negotiating result, says the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

However, fishing for other fish will continue and a new type of free fishing permit will be presented to Teno for this purpose.

A temporary ban on fishing for salmon would apply to both free fishing and fixed gears for salmon, ie dams, fixed nets and driftnets.

The restricted area would include the main river of the Teno River, the tributaries of the Teno, the Tenovuono and the sea area in front of the fjord from a large area of ​​four municipalities.

Temporary the ban on fishing is justified by the rapidly declining status of Teno salmon stocks. The recovery of salmon stocks has not progressed as expected under current fisheries regulations.

The Teno population includes a total of 30 different salmon stocks.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (kesk) says that the decision is particularly tough, especially for the locals of Teno Valley, but that the goal is to secure fishing opportunities and viable salmon stocks in Teno in the future as well.

“It is crucial for Finland that Norway is ready to contribute to restricting fishing at sea and in the fjord. The result of the negotiations is an exceptional opportunity to safeguard salmon throughout its life cycle, ”Leppä says in a press release.