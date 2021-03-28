A century ago the construction of the port of Mar del Plata was completed and in 1921 the they installed colonies of Italian fishermen in the city. The fishing fleet numbered 220 sailing and steamers. And so began what is a millionaire business that can be left without a network in a world with a lot of noise and from the Covid, with less demand.

But the country has an advantage: its products are natural and as the legend that accompanies the fish: they come from the Argentine, wild and southern sea. It is a great quality differential. With businesses of all sizes and multiple cameras, fishing has long been a dull business. Although some entrepreneurs decided what was sensible for them: to join. At least they prepare for missiles.

In full pandemic the Association for the Development of Argentine Fisheries (ADPA) emerged. It was at the initiative of the main companies: Arbumasa, Argenova, Iberconsa, Moscuzza, Newsan, Pesquera San Isidro and Solimeno. These are Argentine, European and Asian capital firms that account for a majority portion of fisheries exports. They are present in almost the entire maritime coastline: Mar del Plata, Puerto Deseado, Puerto Madryn, Rawson and Ushuaia. For now they sat in the Agroindustrial Council that shelters the food production chain. They also achieved an individual work table within the Council for the Promotion of Exports of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Soy from the sea

After all, the fishing sector generates 23,000 jobs with the highest salaries in the economy. They export 90% and in 2020 they reached US $ 1,730 million, positioning fishing as the eighth largest Argentine export complex. Shrimp is like soy from the sea generating more than 50% of these shipments, followed by hubbsi hake and squid. China takes 20%, Spain 19%, the US 9%, Italy 7% and Japan 5%. Argentina has 140 plants authorized to export to the European Union, the market with the most demanding standards.

Shrimp fishing vessel in southern Argentina.

Fish consumption has grown in the world since 1960. And Argentina has from the Paraná Delta to Lapataia Bay, in Tierra del Fuego, with 4,725 kilometers of maritime coastline. In this immense extension an overwhelming marine fauna stands out that is part of the DNA of the South Atlantic. Of course, for decades hundreds of boats of different nationalities have been concentrated there in an area that goes from Bahía Blanca to Caleta Paula in Santa Cruz. Sometimes they are on the high seas, outside the 200 miles that make up the Argentine territorial sea. And many times they violate that provision.

Squid, hake, toothfish and haddock are always fished at high speed. Fish migrate from one place to another and the 200-mile border is often crossed by the squid that is known as trans-zonal and it is the objective of the Asian fleets. Also of Spanish and Portuguese. They are modern ships that operate with transshipment on the high seas to supply themselves or in a free convenience port, such as Montevideo. Its warehouses have a capacity of 1,000 tons. And they abound between February and May when there is fishing and they process by freezing between 40 and 50 tons of squid per day.

The new pirates

Illegal fishing is a global drama that the FAO estimated in economic losses of US $ 23 billion per year. Added to this is the unquantified damage to biodiversity. As for Argentina, it is estimated that they take US $ 2 billion annually, almost the same volume of foreign exchange obtained from exports. The western South Atlantic is the only area in international waters without any regulation or conservation regime. This is one of the missiles that injures the activity.