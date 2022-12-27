The head of the State’s Fishermen’s Cooperative Union, Suleiman Al-Khadim Al-Antali, revealed to “Emirates Today” a study of a proposal to include the fishing profession in the Pension Authority Fund with the competent authorities, with the aim of enabling the fisherman who practices the fishing profession without any other profession to obtain a retirement salary after reaching the legal age for retirement. In addition to allocating a commercial section in fishing associations at the state level, whose function is to supply fishermen’s fish to local markets, with a mechanism that prevents Asians from monopolizing these markets.

This came in the meeting of the Cooperative Union of Fishermen’s Associations with the heads of the state’s fishermen’s associations at the headquarters of the Kalba Fishermen’s Association, yesterday, to list their demands and the problems that impede the daily trips of fishermen, in order to discuss and solve them and find ways to remove obstacles in front of the Emirati fisherman.

Al-Antali added: “The federation has counted and approved the demands of the heads of state fishermen’s associations, and submitted them to the specialists, to take appropriate decisions towards them and discuss future frameworks, and to study a number of proposals put forward by the heads of associations that would develop the fishing profession and achieve the highest profits for the fisherman through Filling loopholes that exploit and monopolize local markets, which tightens the screws on fishermen and makes them incur losses instead of profits.

He stated that at the forefront of the proposals submitted by the heads of the state fishermen’s associations was the allocation of a commercial section in the fishing associations at the state level, whose function would be to supply fishermen’s fish to local markets, while determining the price of fish for local markets in order to achieve profit for the fisherman and the consumer to obtain fish at reasonable prices, instead of monopolizing pricing Fish on some Asians who control the local markets and make profits at the expense of fishermen.

He stressed that the heads of the associations agreed on the importance of studying the proposal to include the fishing profession in the Pension Authority Fund, so that the fisherman who practices the fishing profession without any other job can obtain a pension after reaching the legal retirement age, instead of continuing his work in the profession even when it is not difficult to go out to fish. Given the lack of a fixed monthly salary through which he can rely on, they also emphasized the importance of rescuing fishermen from the sea when necessary by the competent authorities and considering the issue of operating the cooperative union’s capital, and demanded organizing the process of importing fish from abroad, especially in the season of fish boom in the country, and protecting Living aquatic resources by regulating the fishing process in the season of fertilization and reproduction, and preserving the marine environment.

Al-Antali indicated that the federation’s achievements during the current year were reviewed thanks to the government in light of the collective efforts of the Cooperative Federation of Fishermen’s Associations in the country, represented in the continuous coordination between the fishermen’s associations, and the agreement on field visits to the work team of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, which contributed to changing some of the decisions taken. It included the continuation of fishing with nets, the decision to waive the boat license, not to cancel the boat license, exempt the fishermen from paying the tracking device fees for senior citizens whose salaries are less than 25 thousand dirhams, and allow the fishermen to obtain a vice captain from the age of 50 years and over without a medical examination.

Support marine engines

The head of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Union in the country, Suleiman Al-Khadim Al-Antali, noted that the proposal to support marine engines was adopted in line with the fishermen’s desire to choose the type of engine power that suits them and to support cranes for gargoyles, in addition to introducing the season of net fishing and allowing fishermen who own boats to catch sharks similar to large boats. “Launches” and considering amending the decision of the size of the gargoyles.

