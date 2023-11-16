Extra defense insurance for those affected by the El Niño phenomenon is equivalent to 2 minimum wages

Fishermen affected by the drought in the west and south of Pará will receive an extra portion of defense insurance, equivalent to 2 minimum wages (R$2,640).

The announcement was made on Wednesday (15.Nov.2023), after the meeting between the Ministers of Cities, Jader Filho; Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes; and the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho.

The 3 met to announce the coordination between the Union and the State to face the drought caused due to the climate phenomenon El Niño and the warming of the northern portion of the Atlantic Ocean.

The 2 ministers and the governor announced the measures after a technical visit to the riverside community of Igarapé da Praia, in the municipality of Santarém, one of the areas affected by the drought.

The mayors of the Baixo Amazonas and Tapajós regions also attended the meeting. Another action announced was the immediate approval of the state of emergency for municipalities that request it. Currently, 21 cities in Pará are in a state of emergency.

At the beginning of this month, the federal government had announced the payment of aid to fishermen. In relation to state actions, Governor Helder Barbalho announced the continued distribution of basic food baskets and water, the supply of fuel to affected communities and the adoption of a simplified community water supply system. According to Barbalho, Pará has so far distributed 10,592 basic food baskets to families affected by the lack of rain.

According to minister Jader Filho, the federal government released R$17.7 million to 13 municipalities in Pará. He promised, in the coming days, to include 4 more municipalities and increase investments by R$4.4 million.

Waldez Góes said that the amount to be released could reach R$25 million, through coordinated actions by Civil Defense and the Ministries of Health and Fisheries. He highlighted that, in the Legal Amazon, 120 municipalities face problems associated with drought and warned that the number could rise.

With information from Brazil Agency.