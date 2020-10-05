Two anglers from Australia took a chance to swim with a huge fish and filmed it. It is reported by 9News.

Al McGlashan and his son Cooper were fishing from a boat near Sydney. Suddenly they heard a characteristic splash. “At first we thought it was a shark, but when we swam closer, we realized that it was a huge sun fish,” says El.

Both anglers jumped into the water to swim near the giant. “I ended up patting her a little on the back. She kind of liked it, ”Cooper says. – It’s amazing how small I seemed next to this animal. Seriously, such experiences are once in a lifetime. “

Sun fishAlso known as the common moonfish or headfish, it is the heaviest bony fish today, and can weigh more than two tons. The size of the sunfish can be up to three to four meters in length and width. Considered a vulnerable species.

Earlier it was reported that a rare sunfish was found on the coast of the Australian river. The tourists who initially noticed it thought they had stumbled upon an “alien”.