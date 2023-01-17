EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

January 15, 2022 was the last day that Germán Melchor, a 57-year-old Peruvian fisherman, used his small rowing boat to go fishing as he had done every day for 40 years. That day will be marked by a disaster in the Peruvian sea, after 11,900 barrels of oil were spilled on the coast of La Pampilla, a refinery operated by the Spanish company Repsol in Callao, south of the Peruvian capital.

“A year has passed since the spill and I still can’t go back to the sea to earn a decent living with my lifelong trade,” explains Germán helplessly, who today is president of the Pasamayo Fishermen’s Association and in charge of representing the demands of 45 artisanal fishermen.

For Germán and his colleagues, the events of a year ago changed their lives dramatically. And, although they still arrive every morning on the shores of the Pasamayo sea, today they do so to record photographic and video evidence of how the contamination remains on the shores of the sea on the banks of Ventanilla, 40 kilometers north of Lima.

What they are experiencing are the consequences of a spill at the La Pampilla refinery a year ago when, during the process of unloading crude from a ship from Brazil, the underwater hoses of the transport structure broke. For days, they did not fully understand the magnitude of the emergency. Repsol, the managing company, initially said that the spilled oil was only 7 or 8 liters. A few days later, he corrected himself by saying that 6,000 barrels had been dumped into the waters.

Cleanup personnel collect the remains of the oil spill at Playa Cavero, on February 15, 2022. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

The final reports concluded that there were actually 11,900 barrels of oil that affected 10,000 hectares that extended for more than 200 kilometers to the north of the original point of the spill. The impact of the disaster was unprecedented: thousands of animals were affected by the oil, including mammals, birds, fish and crustaceans. In addition, more than 48 beaches were contaminated, including two protected areas, and at least 2,500 fishermen and hundreds of workers in coastal areas lost their livelihood overnight.

closed beaches

According to Repsol, the results of its physical-chemical analysis studies for hydrocarbon content, carried out last October, confirm that the beaches affected by the spill are clean and suitable, both for fishing and for the entry of vacationers. In his only appearance in the media, Luis Vásquez, Director of Communications at the company, explained in channel N that “all the evidence” to which the firm has had access indicates that it is safe to go to the beach. “There is no hydrocarbon content and, if there is, it is below the environmental quality standards that pose a risk to the health of people or the ecosystem,” he explained in that interview.

However, in its latest report, the Agency for Environmental Evaluation and Control (OEFA), an entity attached to the Ministry of the Environment of Peru, registered 71 sites that continue to be affected, including beaches, islands and protected natural areas, for which the vast majority of the beaches affected by the spill continue to be closed preventively, both for fishermen and bathers. América Futura has contacted the company to verify this information, but has not received a response.

When asked about the studies commissioned by Repsol that affirm that the beaches are clean, Germán Melchor thickens his voice and says helplessly that the waters are still contaminated. “Is a lie. The oil is still here, and we don’t know how long it will take nature to clean it all up. The government also does not provide us with support or give us an answer regarding how much longer the waters will continue to be contaminated, ”he says with frustration, while showing photos on his phone that he took this morning, where you can see stones covered in remains of crude oil. .

For Juan Carlos Riveros, scientific director of the organization Oceana Peru, there was not only a late reaction on the part of Repsol to the spill, but also an incomplete one, due to a lack of means to deal with an emergency of this magnitude. “Unfortunately the cleanup process was not fast or efficient enough. In practice, up to October 2022, of the 97 places that were being monitored, more than 60 had traces of oil on the shore,” explains Riveros, who understands that Repsol’s greatest negligence was not having the equipment. required to deal with a contingency like this.

“Even if Repsol wanted or tried to contain the spill in a timely manner, it had no means. According to customs records, the products, materials, and equipment required to deal with the emergency only arrived between January 28 and 30, two weeks after the spill occurred,” he points out. The biologist also points out that the State is responsible for the consequences of the disaster for not supervising that the companies that operate in the Peruvian sea have the necessary equipment for a contingency.

The contaminated water of Playa Cavero, after the oil spill of January 2022. Martin Mejia (AP)

Neither repair nor remediation

In principle, OEFA imposed five coercive fines on Repsol for a total of 23 million soles (just over 6 million dollars), which were paid between March and April. In addition, the Supervisory Agency for Investment in Energy and Mining (Osinergmin) fined him an additional 9.8 million soles (2.5 million) for not adequately supporting the measures he would take in the event of a new spill. However, the company legalized the fine, which prevented payment.

On the other hand, according to the website of Repsol Peruthe company has paid compensation advances to 9,800 people, while 6,000 affected have signed final compensation agreements.

Germán Melchor, however, assures that the company has not fulfilled the promise to pay compensation advances of 3,000 soles per month (about 787 dollars), and even says that in a year they have only been given eight bonuses (instead of 12). , after pressure from various fishermen’s associations. In any case, for Germán and his colleagues, the amount does not cover what they earned before the disaster. “Without fishing, life is about surviving with the 3,000 soles that Repsol gives out when it feels like it or when it feels pressured by the media,” explains Melchor.

But perhaps where there is more obscurantism is with the compensation agreements that the company has signed with almost 6,000 fishermen. Riveros believes that the process has been detrimental to the interests of those affected, who must deal individually with the company, and without any support from the State.

“Compensation agreements should be transparent and freely accessible to imply that there is a positive will on the part of the company for this to be resolved. Unfortunately, this has not been the case, and today the agreements take away many of the capacities of those affected to participate in other legal processes in order to continue with their claims and ensure that the compensation they have received is fair. The parameters on which the company estimated these compensations are not known, to the point that the amounts have not been disclosed, and even the people who have signed these agreements have been warned that they cannot reveal the details of the document. They have not even provided them with a copy of the agreement,” reveals Riveros. Consulted on the subject, Melchor confirms what was said by the Oceana scientist.

In addition, both the organization and Melchor agree that the company does not seem to want to assume the remediation plans, which should already be being executed by the company, but which to date have not been presented to the corresponding government authorities. “From Repsol they tell us to go out to work, to do our job. But what are we going to fish if there are no species? To return home empty-handed? We are demanding that, first, they remediate the beach. Then, it will be time to bring fry of various species so that they grow, reproduce and over time we can go out to work”, explains Melchor, who suspects a collusion between government officials and Repsol.

But, how likely is it that a similar disaster will occur in Peru? Riveros is blunt. “The disaster could happen the day after tomorrow and everything would be the same. The legal and administrative framework has not changed practically at all, so if an event like this were to repeat itself, we would continue to have the same failures in the inspection and control systems”.

Melchor is not optimistic either. “Repsol’s economic power is very great, and we find ourselves incapable of fighting this monster. But what we do have is the dignity to continue to fight for our rights.”