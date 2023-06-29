Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Giant Pacific octopus (Giant Pacific Octopus) have huge, bulbous heads and are masters of camouflage (symbol photo). © Andrey Nekrasov/imago/icon picture

A giant Pacific octopus has been caught off the coast of California by fishermen. A video documents this amazing moment.

Los Angeles – Instead of cod, fishermen off the coast of California (USA) brought a fascinating creature out of the sea: a giant Pacific octopus. A YouTube video shows how fishermen release the huge specimen again. They are fascinating scenes.

“Never seen a specimen like this”: Fishermen release huge octopuses again

Megan Morgan filmed on June 16, 2023 how the giant octopus makes its way back to the Pacific across a gray ship deck. Its eight arms grope, wriggle and wriggle across the gray surface of the boat. The octopus seems to be constantly changing its shape and appearance.

The rust-colored creature moves head first, as can only be seen later. A man’s hand carefully maneuvers the giant octopus in the direction of freedom. Then the approximately 40-kilo creature plunges into the water and dives.

Giant octopus caught: Fisherman amazed at his rare catch

“I’ve been fishing for 20 years, I’ve never seen a specimen like this”

“I’ve been fishing for 20 years, I’ve never seen a specimen like this,” said a fisherman in the video. What a “majestic being”, a voice can be heard in the background.

Giant Pacific octopus caught off the coast of California

According to Morgan, the giant octopus was a real surprise catch. The fishermen were fishing for cod in the waters off Redondo Beach, California, where mackerel thrive. Usually smaller octopuses have also been caught in the net. The giant Pacific octopus is a rare catch in Southern California. This genus of octopus is more likely to be found in colder waters north.

The giant Pacific octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini) is the largest of all octopus species, with eight arms and nine brains. Its eight arms are about the same length and attached directly to the head (hence the term “cephalopod”). Spread open, they can reach a span of up to nine meters. Adult specimens can weigh up to 40 kilograms. Octopus feed mainly on shrimp, crab, mussels and fish.

Giant Pacific Octopus is a master of camouflage

Giant Pacific octopuses have huge, bulbous heads and are generally reddish-brown in color. They are masters of camouflage, he reports National Geographic .

Giant octopuses use special pigment cells in their skin to change colors and structures. In this way, the sea creatures can adapt themselves to intricately patterned corals, plants and rocks and blend in visually with their surroundings.

Octopuses are also known to be incredibly smart. You can learn to solve mazes, open jars, recognize faces and even escape from enclosures. However, little is known about the population of the giant Pacific octopus.

In Australia, sandworms mostly live hidden under the sandy beach. A video about their existence is currently circulating on the Internet and has shocked many. Researchers also discovered one mysterious creature that could save the world climate.