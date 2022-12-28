THEY SAY THAT THE CONAPESCA COMMISSIONER in sinaloa, Octavio Almada Palafoxthe approach made public by the leader of the shipowners in Topolobampo, Carlos Sotelo Monge, that they asked him to find someone to buy the boats for them because the activity is unprofitable for them. And it is that the official does not want to be brought by word of mouth after a while for sticking his spoon in that operation. And he is not far wrong because it would be a piece of cake for his political opponents to accuse him of doing business under cover of power, influence peddling, etc. Better than put it down look elsewhere.

ALTHOUGH THERE IS STILL A LONG WAY so that the federal and state government reassess the fishing activity in sinaloaAt least in the budget reallocation the activity did not go unnoticed. The sector will have a surplus of 12 million pesos to be exercised during 2023. For Inspection and Surveillance there will be 4 million pesos available. For the Repopulation of fry will be 12 million pesos. The spending is intended to improve productive conditions in rural areas, mainly, where the crisis unleashed by the disappearance of at least 12 support programs and the collapse of fishing production continue to wreak havoc.

FISHERMEN FROM LA REFORMA FISHERMEN COOPERATIVES in the municipality of Angostura assures that the client of these December dates is being let go due to the little production that has been registered in the sea of scale product such as mullet and snapper. The manager of the cooperative Francisco Soberanes, He assures that there are few boats that dare to enter the sea with the hope of finding good fishing, because very little is being taken and it does not even help them to get the investment in fuel.

BEFORE THE BAD SEASON what they had with the shrimp catch, fishermen in guasave They have already come to the idea that they will close 2022 with many problems and debts, because apart from the fact that they will not be able to pay the financing this year, that will affect them when requesting loans in 2023, he pointed out. Raul Leal Felix. The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives from guasave He commented that some cooperatives owe credits that they requested in 2020 and have been dragging them for three years, with liabilities between 80 thousand and 100 thousand pesos. For 2023 there is a lot of uncertainty, because when they apply for credit again, it is not certain that they will all be given.