The head of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Union, Suleiman Al-Khadim, stated that the union raised 16 demands to the work team of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, during his visit to the Council of the Fishermen’s Association in Dibba Al-Fujairah, in order to secure the income of fishermen, pointing out that the team knew the most important challenges facing the fishermen’s sector. the hunt.

Al-Khadim told “Emirates Today” that the ministry’s team met with fishermen to find out the challenges that hinder their work, and the fishermen made proposals that contribute to enhancing the role of citizens in the fishing profession, and preventing them from leaving or dispensing with, due to financial losses, as a result of the challenges they face, pointing to That 16 demands were approved, and discussed with the Ministry in order to take appropriate measures against them.

He stated that the demands were that fishing with nets “hedge and barber” be invested from the beginning of November to June 30 of each year, which contributes to increasing the income of the fisherman, in addition to increasing bottom fish, and setting up a mechanism to increase the fish stock, in addition to allowing fishermen Owners of cruisers fishing for sharks, according to the regulation of this method by the Ministry.

Al-Khadim added that the demands included canceling the decision to stop the sale and relinquishing the boat number to citizens without restriction or condition, returning the decision to what it was in the past, not limiting the sale and waiver to relatives, and allowing fishermen to issue a deputy “Nokhadha” card without requesting a medical certificate for the citizen who owns the boat.

He added that the fishermen agreed on the necessity of conducting a study to find new fishing methods that contribute to raising the income of the fisherman, in addition to the necessity of having a guideline by the ministry that helps introduce fishermen to the fertilization and reproduction season and endangered fish.

He stressed the need to support the engines for the fisherman on an ongoing basis, as the choice of the type of engine power is according to the fisherman’s desire, and the abolition of the requirement to install the engine on the boat when the engine is received.

The fishermen’s demands included submitting a memorandum to the protection of facilities and coasts, regarding the exemption of fishermen from fees for maintaining the device, and the exit of fishermen and the sons of fishermen from the first to fourth degree through identification.



