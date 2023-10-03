Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

200 kilo ray is a stingray of the genus Bathytosia centroura. An extraordinary catch for the fishermen. © Screenshot Facebook/Connecticut Fish and Wildlife

Fishermen have pulled a “gentle giant” out of the water. The ray is rare in the waters off Long Island. Then they release him again.

New York – It is a massive specimen and rare off the coast of Long Island (USA). A giant stingray (Bathytosia centroura) was caught by Connecticut Fish and Wildlife fishermen during a stock check.

The team reports on Facebook about this extraordinary find. Photos show the enormous stingray with its poisonous stinger. The animal weighed almost 200 kilograms and was over 1.5 meters wide and 1.83 meters long.

Fishermen pull stingrays weighing 200 kilos out of the sea

“Note that in the picture the ray is lying on its back, with the light ‘belly side’ facing up,” the crew wrote Facebook to the post. Instead of turning the ray over, the team quickly took a few measurements and then immediately released it back into the water “to see how it swam away alive and healthy.” This fate has also been granted to a giant octopus.

It is an extraordinary catch because, according to the crew, these “gentle giants” are relatively rare in Long Island Sound off the coast of the US states of New York and Connecticut. Giant stingrays are typically found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida.

This giant stingray is not “aggressive and does not stay in coastal waters where people wade and swim,” emphasize the marine experts. Even though this species, like all rays, has a poisonous stinger in its tail.

“Wonderful creature” – comments on Facebook full of praise

The fact that a huge stingray was discovered in the sea off the coast of New York State hardly seems to shock most people. On the contrary. In the comments, users praised Connecticut Fish and Wildlife’s action.

“Thank you for releasing this wonderful creature. You are definitely some of the good ones,” it reads. Or also: “Thank you for releasing me. They are such beautiful creatures.” Some are just impressed by the size. Comment on the post with “fascinating”, “Wow” or “Holy Mom!!!!”.

Long Island Sound is located off the coast of the US states of New York and Connecticut. © Screenshot Google Maps

Unusual: Predatory fish are appearing more and more frequently in Long Island Sounds

In addition to the huge stingray, the crew reported a second “remarkable catch”. In this case it was a cobia (Rachycentron canadum). According to wildlife experts, this predatory fish can reach a size of over 1.80 meters and a weight of more than 300 kilograms.

Cobia – also known as officer fish – continues to spread. The predatory fish is now a frequent visitor to Long Island Sound (Conneticut). © Screenshot Facebook/Connecticut Fish and Wildlife

Warmer seas due to climate change could be responsible for migration

According to the specialist portal fischlexikon.eu The cobia – a popular angler and food fish – is also known as officer bass, lemonfish or black kingfish.

The predatory fish is found in many places in the Atlantic, according to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife. In the past, cobia would have been most commonly observed south of the Chesapeake Bay (Delaware, Maryland).

“However, as climate change warms New England waters, this species has become an increasingly frequent visitor to Long Island Sound,” the organization explains in its post. The catch was part of the so-called Long Island Sound Trawl Survey, in which the fish population in the sounds is regularly examined and documented.

In Australia, on the other hand, sandworms usually live in secret under the sandy beach. A video about their existence shocked many. (ml)