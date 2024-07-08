Chihuahua.- When the water level drops, there is a fish kill, and about four months ago there was an operation by Semarnat to enforce the bass ban and they burned a considerable number of fishermen’s nets that did not comply with the regulations.

On the other hand, since Friday, water began to arrive from the Santa Isabel, said Luis Villalobos, regarding the worrying water level at the Francisco I. Madero dam.

However, there is still hope, since last Friday water has begun to arrive from the Santa Isabel, which is encouraging for the dam; Villalobos explained that around 6 a.m. on Friday, a strong current from the Santa Isabel joined with the San Pedro, allowing approximately 50 cubic meters per second of water to enter Las Vírgenes.

Despite the adversity, Luis Villalobos remains hopeful that the situation will improve with the arrival of more rain. He is confident that the increase in water intake in the Francisco I. Madero dam could even cause it to overflow this year, which would be a relief for fishermen and the local economy.

The fishing community remains vigilant and hopeful, hoping that weather conditions will favour the recovery of this vital body of water and that their livelihood will be less affected by the current inclement weather.