A number of boat owners (boat owners and fishermen) in the eastern region called on the concerned authorities to put in place a mechanism that guarantees their right in the event that they suffer any kind of loss as a result of marine natural disasters, to mitigate the material losses that they may incur during the region’s exposure to any depression or tropical cyclones.

They appealed to the concerned authorities in the sector to provide more support, as a number of them do not earn sufficient profits to meet their obligations, such as workers’ wages, fuel value, and others, in light of Asian workers controlling the prices of buying and selling fish.

For his part, the head of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Union in the country, Suleiman Al-Khadim Al-Antali, affirmed that the federation seeks to find out the fishermen’s claims and submit them to the concerned authorities, who will study them carefully, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which is keen to hear the demands and concerns of fishermen.

He added that the federation submitted to the ministry some claims, after meeting with the heads of fishermen’s associations, which included amending some ministerial decisions that contribute to increasing the income of fishermen, such as the decision on the sizes of gargoyles and pressure fishing, and the decision to catch sharks for cruisers owners, in line with the interests of fishermen, and the need to develop a mechanism It guarantees the right of fishermen in the event that they are exposed to any kind of marine natural disaster. He added that the damage caused by the recent depression in the eastern region was presented, and the extent of its impact on the ports, which actually caused the loss and damage to the property of fishermen and their boats. He pointed out that the periodic visits by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to fishermen resulted in setting decisions that suit fishermen of all ages, which contributed to the development of the fishing sector in the country, especially since the ministry is aware of the fisherman’s concerns and is keen to address his problems through dialogue and consultation with owners. Jurisdiction.

On the other hand, Al-Nukhatha, citizen Eid Ahmed Suleiman, from the Emirate of Fujairah, said that the eastern region was recently exposed to depressions, which caused great losses to fishermen, and completely damaged their equipment, which necessitates finding insurance policies against any natural disaster. He added that the boats of some fishermen are exposed during fishing trips to strong sea currents, which may cause engine failure, and that the boats anchored in the designated parking lots are exposed to strong waves, which lead to their crashing during the area’s exposure to any depression, which increases the financial burdens of the fishermen in front of what they earn. of earnings.

And the citizen fisherman Rashid Khamis supported him in the opinion, saying: “I suggest that the designated authorities consider the concerns of fishermen, especially those who are unemployed and retired, who have gone to the fishing profession in order to earn a living, and with the challenges they face continuously, they prefer to sit in their homes rather than go out on fishing trips.” Long, without achieving the desired profits, in light of the fluctuation and rise in fuel prices, so a fishing trip that costs one of them 1000 dirhams makes a small profit amounting to only 300 dirhams, and sometimes less than this value.

He stated that he was personally exposed to the failure of the engines of his boat, and the destruction of large parts of it, during the area’s exposure to marine natural disasters during the last period, and he incurred financial losses, despite his inability to bear these financial burdens, adding that securing boats and equipment for fishermen will contribute to solving this problem. .