The cormorant, a fish hunter that was once extinct in Hesse, is returning. It is benefiting from species protection and is reproducing again – and is annoying anglers and fishermen in large numbers. It is now also a concern for politicians: in the Hesse coalition agreement, the CDU and SPD stated: “In order to enable efficient management of populations and practical damage prevention, beavers and cormorants must also be included in the list of huntable wild animal species.” In 1979, however, the European Community placed the birds under protection.