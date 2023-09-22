The deep sea fishermenone of the important labor forces in Mazatlán, are already preparing to start shrimp captures before the lifting of the ban of this product tomorrow.

Sadly, it can be said that each time the most important shrimp fleet in the world Peaceful is reduced from 500 boats that dock at the Bonfil Park dock, only a little more than 200 will leave this season due to a series of factors, especially economic, that make it impossible to cope.

Some shrimpers They have already left the port and are heading to other points of the Pacific to begin the capture after 00:00 on September 23. The fishermen hope that there will be a lot of shrimp to soon fill the boats.

In Mazatlan, fishing, like tourism, are the two economic activities that for years have been a priority, now perhaps construction has displaced that place, but perhaps the authorities could get a little closer to the fishing sector with stimuli so that the shrimp fleet is not reduced and Mazatlán is in Mexico with not only the main fleet, but also the one with the largest catches. Of course, there are other factors that also affect them, such as fishing poaching, which cannot be stopped on its own if it is stopped by the same authorities.

Let us hope that this reduction in the participation of seamen is reestablished so that the identity of Mazatlán as a fishing place Do not miss.

