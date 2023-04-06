Home page World

From: Anika Zuschke

Fishermen have found a German dead in Mallorca. (Archive image) © Clara Margais/dpa

Fishermen found a German dead on the coast of Mallorca on Wednesday. The cause of death is still unclear.

Palma – For reasons that have not yet been clarified, a 54-year-old German died in the south-west of the popular holiday island of Mallorca. Fishermen saw the man lying in rough terrain in the southwest of the island before sunrise early Wednesday morning (April 5) – but initially thought he was sleeping. That is what the police said. Hours later, when they passed the same spot on the bay of Cala Llamp in the municipality of Andratx and the German was still lying there unchanged, they alerted the police.

German found dead in Mallorca – cause of death unclear

Recovering the body in the rocky terrain on a steep slope was very difficult, a police officer said. The fire brigade had to set up a cable pull. As the Majorca newspaper reported, the stony slope was about 300 meters from the road. According to the police, the dead man was a German who had lived on the island for a long time. The police ruled out third-party negligence for the time being. An autopsy should now shed light on the cause of death. A German swimmer was found dead in the sea off the coast of Mallorca in January. (dpa)