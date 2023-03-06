A group of fishermen presented a ‘fire letter’ to King Willem-Alexander on Monday morning. In front of the gate of Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, about twenty fishermen stood on behalf of a broader initiative to express their dissatisfaction with the ‘state of emergency’ in the sector. They say, among other things, that the many rules from the government ‘go directly against the constitution’.

The letter was drawn up by the interest groups Stichting Tot Behoud Visserij Nederland, EMK, Stichting Visserij en Natuur and the platform ‘Ik, de Burger’. It has been signed by more than 400 skippers from the Netherlands, but also by about 45 German and Belgian fishermen who fish in Dutch waters. Dozens of other catering establishments, fishmongers and shipyards support the campaign.

The letter states, among other things, that in recent years more and more restrictive rules have come from the government. "With one so-called crisis after another, the fisherman is always being clamped down for different reasons," the letter says.

Now nitrogen regulations threaten the survival of the shrimp fishery. According to the sector, nitrogen emissions from shrimp vessels must be reduced to practically zero this year ‘in one fell swoop’, while other companies in the shipping industry will have longer to reduce their emissions. “As a result of this government policy, dozens more of the only 160 remaining active shrimp fishing vessels are at risk of going under this year, as yet without any compensation.”



Of the total Dutch fishing fleet, ‘partly due to the already initiated restructuring of more than 60 percent of the large cutter fleet, only a shadow of its previous size remains’, according to the letter. ‘That must not and cannot happen.’ The fishermen conclude that ‘with this black-and-white thinking, the Dutch fishery is being excluded and knowingly destroyed step by step’.

The European Commission wants fishermen to stop fishing in protected nature areas in the long term, while shrimp fishermen fish almost exclusively in those areas. "If they can no longer fish there, the shrimp fishery will really have a big problem," said Durk van Tuinen of the Dutch Fishermen's Association earlier.

