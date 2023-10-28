Man was found in a type of lifeboat about 110 km off the coast of the US state of Washington

A fisherman who had been missing for almost two weeks was found and rescued alive in a lifeboat about 110 km off the coast of Washington, a state located in the northwest of the USA.

According to the US Coast Guard, he he was aboard the fishing boat Evening. The vessel left the city of Westport, Washington, on October 12th and should have returned on the 15th. The health status of the fisherman, whose name was not given, is stable. A second member of the boat’s crew is still missing.

It is still unknown what happened to the boat the two were on.

According to reports published by North American media outlets, the fisherman was found by a Canadian fishing boat. To the local broadcaster King5from Seattle, Ryan Planes, who helped rescue the castaway, said he drank “3 bottles of water” when he was saved and that he was with “very hungry”.

The map below shows the location where the fisherman was found: