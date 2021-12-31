Today’s story comes from a Russian village of Syoyahka. A fisherman noticed something strange in the snow and when he got close to check it out, he made a shocking discovery. A poor man Cub he was stuck with his head in a plastic bottle.

Aleksandr Surovtsev, this is the man’s name, he was in the snow when he noticed a kind of black lump with something really strange on his head. To get a clearer picture, the fisherman decided to approach with caution.

He was a poor husky puppy

Once he reached the poor animal, he realized that it was a puppy who was struggling with all his might because he got stuck in a plastic bottle with his head and was in danger of to die of suffocation. Without even thinking about it for a second, Aleksandr immediately intervened to help him, trying to free him from that prison. There was no time to waste, because the poor animal was completely covered in snow and was dying from too much cold. Here is his story:

I went fishing when I saw something in the snow. I walked over and realized it was a dog who was very cold and his head trapped in a plastic bottle. When I released him, I found out he was a husky puppy. I took him to my house, tried to warm him up and gave him something to eat. Then I went in search of its owner. He was a purebred dog and perhaps he was lost.

The fisherman filmed the entire rescue in a video, which he then posted on social media. The images soon went around the world and attracted the attention of millions of people. Many have wanted to thank this savior, because without him that dog she would surely be dead.

There is no news about the end of the story and no one knows if Aleksandr eventually found the husky’s family. The only thing that matters, however, is that the puppy is fine and that the fisherman certainly does not never left alone. There should be more people like this in the world!