Whale slaps fisherman in Australia with tail

Australian fisherman barely survives whale encounter. About this writes The Independent.

A 40-year-old man from Queensland was fishing at sea when a whale suddenly appeared in front of his boat. When he surfaced, he collided with the boat. The animal lashed its tail and hit the fisherman in the face. The man lost consciousness but did not fall overboard.

The fisherman’s friend, who was in the boat with him, called the emergency services. The men were found, the boat was towed to shore, and the victim was hospitalized. He suffered serious injuries to his face and back. His condition stabilized, but the man had no memory of the whale “slapping” him.

Paramedics called the incident incredible and “very rare.” Whales have rocked boats in these waters before, but they have never directly harmed people in boats.

