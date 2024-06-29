Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Press Split

If there is one thing anglers need to bring with them, it is patience. The world-famous Czech Jakub Vágner had plenty of it – and was rewarded with a mega catch.

Jihomoravský – Anyone who goes fishing on a lake or river knows the feeling. Waiting for hours without that a fish of this size even nibbles on the baitA well-known angler from the Czech Republic knows this only too well, as he has waited his entire fishing career for this one catch. On June 21st, Jakub Vágner finally managed to pull a true giant out of the water in his home country.

Czech angler makes a monster catch – “Fish immediately pulled me into the water”

“All I can see is a big shadow,” Vágner posted a few days ago on his Instagram– and Facebook profile. In his posts, he describes in great detail the day on which he and his friend Michal would write Czech fishing history – at least unofficially. He cast his line into the water exactly where he had spotted the huge shadow.

Exhausted from the previous sleepless nights, he asked his friend to keep an eye on the rod. “I closed my eyes and slowly sank into dreamland, but Michal was already screaming for his life,” says the internationally recognized angler and world record holder. His self-designed fishing rod was bent “brutally”. “The fish immediately pulled me into the water and a huge tail fin cut through the surface of the water,” says Vágner in his detailed article.

Anglers wrestle down giant catfish after 20-minute fight: Is it a record catch?

It took 20 minutes before the two of them managed to pull the “giant”, a catfish, onto land. “A huge head is lying at my feet and I can’t even see the tail fin,” the fishing pro describes the fish. He has never seen one of this size before. It was immediately clear to Vágner: the catfish must be at least 2.6 metres long. Measurements confirmed his suspicion. The gigantic fish that Vágner and his friend had caught in Jihomoravský (southern Moravia) measured an impressive 261 centimetres.

“This is the moment I have been waiting for for 33 years of catfish fishing,” Vágner told his community and even admitted to shedding tears. Press release The 42-year-old Czech was even awarded a new national record for his company. A completely different “catch” was made by anglers in the USA – they saved dozens of dogs out of the water.

Due to lack of official statistics: Vágner’s giant fish is not a record catch

Although Vágner described his catch as a new record, the Czech and Moravian fishing associations could not confirm this because they do not keep official statistics. “I don’t even know where the fishing records are kept,” the news portal quotes tn.nova the spokesman of the Czech Fishermen’s Association. The secretary of the Moravian Fishermen’s Association expressed similar views: “I don’t know anything about that.”

Czech angler Jakub Vagner will not soon forget June 21st. He managed to catch a huge catfish. © Jakub Vagner/Facebook

However, the lack of records should not dampen the Czech angler’s joy at his mega catch. “Time in nature is my greatest gift,” Vágner wrote in his post. Fans congratulated the professional angler in several hundred comments under the post. But catching a mega catfish does not always go without consequences. In 2023, amateur fishermen in the Alps were sentenced to a heavy fine for this.

In addition to his record-breaking catches, the fishing pro has also appeared in various media formats, including the documentary series “Fish Warrior” on National Geographic and “Big Fish Man” on Discovery Channel. In 2022, he was awarded the Medal of Merit 1st degree by the President of the Czech Republic. (jm)