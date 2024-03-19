Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

The discovery of the fishermen around Dag Rydland: The bloated body is the carcass of a humpback whale. © Facebook/@Dag Rydland

Off the coast of Norway, fishermen are amazed by a giant black balloon. It's a dead humpback whale. The video of it is impressive.

Bleik – Fisherman Dag Rayland from Norway has experienced many things at sea. With his 27 years of experience, he has seen dead whales on land and at sea from time to time. This time, even Rayland was surprised by the strange sight on the horizon. The whale looked “like a gas-filled balloon.” Because the whale could explode, the fisherman kept his distance.

Fisherman discovers strange object in the sea – video shows humpback whale blown up like a balloon

Dag Rayland posts a video on Facebook with the comment “Dead humpback whale/humpback whale outside Bleik”. In the 24-second clip, a huge object can be seen floating on the ocean's surface. It looks like an inflated ball. However, it is actually the carcass of a humpback whale.

“We saw it from over a kilometer away,” the newspaper quotes Dagbladet Rydland: “It’s huge. It stands perhaps three meters out of the sea.” The whale was fully grown and could have been up to 15 meters long and weighed 30 to 40 tons.

Fishermen keep a safe distance from humpback whale carcasses

At around five in the morning, Ryland, who was traveling with three other fishermen, discovered the carcass off the Norwegian island of Andoya, public broadcaster reports NRK. When they returned from fishing five hours later, he was still in almost exactly the same spot. “Actually, he should have moved further in the time we were out, so he's probably stuck.”

Humpback whale carcass extremely bloated

They dared not approach closer than 100 meters for fear that the whale would explode or the net would become caught in their propeller.

Whale researcher Tiu Similä from the organization “Whale 2 Sea”, which also offers snorkeling tours with orcas, reports to the broadcaster NRK also from the sighting. Dead whales are not uncommon in the area, but this one was extremely bloated: “I think the tourists had difficulty understanding what they were actually seeing.”

Bacterial processes inside the whale produce oxygen and other gases that inflate the animal's dead body, explains Nils Oien from the Institute of Marine Research. These can also explode if the gas volume becomes too large. However, Oien assumes that the gases will escape on their own.

