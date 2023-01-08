Sonora.- A fisherman from Paredon Colorado Of the municipality of Benito JuarezSonora died after being attacked by a shark while diving in the Tóbarí Bay, authorities announced.

According to the reports, the incident occurred last Thursday around 11:00 a.m. when the fisherman was diving in a region located between Huivulai Island and San José Beach.

According to José Luis Reina, president of a fishing cooperative, commented to local media, the man who lost his life was identified as 50-year-old Manuel who was brutally attacked by the shark as he suffered the detachment of some upper extremities.

According to EL Imparcial, José Luis Reina commented that for a few days there have been sightings of some sharks, which has generated an alert among fishermen in the region.

He also regretted the events that occurred and asked that despite the fear that the news has generated among the fishermen, continue working taking the corresponding precautions since, like him, this trade is his main source of income.