I.The dispute over fishing licenses for French ships in the English Channel is flexing its muscles. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sending two patrol boats to Jersey Channel Island to monitor the situation, a government spokesman said on Wednesday evening. It is a precautionary measure to prevent the island from being blocked.

As crown possession, Jersey is not part of the United Kingdom, but London is responsible for foreign and defense policy.

In a telephone conversation with Jersey’s head of administration John Le Fondre and Senator Ian Gorst, who is responsible for foreign affairs, Johnson underscored his “unbroken support”. At the same time, he pointed out the need to de-escalate the situation, said the spokesman.

Out of anger at the allegedly slow granting of fishing licenses to French fishermen on the Channel Island, the French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin threatened retaliatory measures and mentioned jersey’s power supply via an undersea cable. Jersey receives 95 percent of its electricity from three subsea cables from France, just 25 kilometers away.

After the British left the EU, there was a dispute over total catches and their distribution. At times, negotiations on a Brexit trade pact threatened to fail due to the fish issue. French fishermen have long been angry about access to British waters after Brexit. In the past British and French fishermen have clashed in the English Channel.