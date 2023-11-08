Home page World

A restaurant follows an unusual concept: the floor is under water and fish swim around. The reactions online are divided.

Bangkok – You can choose a restaurant based on your preferred culinary region or eating habits. Sometimes an unusual concept attracts restaurant guests. This is what a restaurant offers that, according to a tweet, is in Thailand.

Restaurant in Thailand is under ankle-deep water – fish swim over customers’ feet

A user posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video of the restaurant. Its floor is ankle-deep in water. However, high water or flooding were not responsible here. The interior of the restaurant was deliberately designed this way. “Oh my god, I thought it was like a glass bottom aquarium at first, but the fish just swim around in this restaurant,” the X user wrote in his tweet. He was apparently not very impressed by the restaurant’s unusual concept: “It’s kind of disgusting and unhygienic and I’m constantly afraid of crushing a fish with the leg of my chair.”

A user commented on the post questioningly: “Dude, tell me, there’s flood water and they don’t always swim around it?” The author of the tweet answered this with the note: “Unfortunately, it’s really the ‘concept’.” And added that it would be a “bizarre koi pond café” in Thailand.

Reactions to the unusual restaurant concept range from bewilderment to ridicule

The tweet author’s negative opinion of the restaurant concept was also shared by several other users, as can be seen in the comment column under the post. “Nobody can be serious about that and think it’s good,” wrote one user. Another user said: “Them fish I feel rather sorry. They hardly have any space to do anything there. And they are permanently almost trampled under feet like that.” Another user saw it similarly: “One day and their lives are disrupted! Then crazy people or children try to hunt them…” One user said: “It’s just animal cruelty and the fish are exposed to constant stress.”

On the other hand, some users took the post with humor. “You just want to Eat sushi and the Bre takes fish from your feet,” one joked. “Athlete’s foot sushi,” another replied. One user joked: “I would be afraid that they would want to eat me.” One user speculated: “At some point a fish will suddenly suck your foot or something.” Maybe he isn’t so wrong with this assumption.

Restaurant offers guests a fish pedicure during their meal

Because according to a report by faz.net A restaurant in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, combines culinary enjoyment with personal care through animal helpers. Accordingly, restaurant guests can eat and drink there while fish get their pedicures in ankle-deep water. They suck out the excess calluses on the feet. It is therefore conceivable that the operators of the restaurant in Thailand also use the animals to care for the feet of the guests.

The fish pedicure has been a popular concept for years. Tourists can undergo such treatment, especially in well-known holiday resorts – such as the holiday island of Mallorca.