For some time some streamers have had the habit of putting a fish to play Pokémon through YouTube and Twitch. But this time it seems that things ended up getting out of control and one of those animals committed a ‘fraud’.

This was what happened to the Japanese youtuber Mutekimaru. He left a webcam set up that focused on his pet, which he was playing with. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. All of his actions could be seen online.

So I wasn’t fully aware of what was happening. The fact is that the fish won several battles but there was an error with the game, which sometimes happens.

So the session ended and this scaly player made it to the main menu; That’s how he entered the eShop twice.

On the second occasion, he marked the correct sequence to take 500 yen, about $72.30 Mexican pesos, from his owner’s credit card that was charged.

As if that were not enough, this Pokémon gamer fish exposed financial information to everyone who watched the stream.

In addition to the above, he used his reward points to buy her a new avatar, downloaded the N64 emulator, and caused PayPal to send a setup message.

He even changed the name of his Mutekimaru account to ROWAWAWAWA¥. All this happened while the fish was playing for seven hours.

How can a fish play Pokémon?

Some may wonder how a fish played Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and by the way, he disappointed his owner. For that, it is necessary to resort to movement detection software that monitors everything this animal does.

Its displacements are made through a grid and each square of this represents an input in the buttons or levers of the control. Everything you do is recorded and interpreted.

That goes from when it comes to a stop or changes direction. Obviously, the movements that the fish generates are completely random. In 2020 Mutekimaru completed Pokemon Sapphire (GBA) in such a way after more than 3 thousand hours of play.

And what happened to the money your fish spent? Well, after he contacted Nintendo, the company understood the situation and gave him a refund. He only lost the 10 points for buying an avatar.

In addition to Pokémon we have more video game information at EarthGamer.