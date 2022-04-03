Sinaloa.- Seven days before the start of the Easter holidaysthe Until yesterday, fish sales were at 30 percentreported Ernesto González Camberos, president of the Union of Fish Merchants from the Embarcadero to Isla de la Piedra, in Mazatlán.

From less to more

The sales leader lamented the low consumption of seafood products that have been presented for two weeks. He said that with the beginning of the vacation period and the arrival of tourists, they expect sales to skyrocket by as much as 80 percent.

Currently, he indicated that the demand for fish is made by the gastronomic sector, who are looking for fresh produce to serve the diners who go to the various restaurants and seafood restaurants in the municipality.

González Camberos mentioned that the few consumptions are made during the weekends after the arrival of visitors from states such as Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León, who seek to acquire typical dishes made from fish and shellfish.

product and price

The president of the Union of Fish Merchants assured that they have enough product to meet the demand generated during the holidays.

“Right now there is a lot of fish at a good price and more so because the fishing boats recently moored, after the shrimp harvest ended recently.”

He commented that they have species such as sierra, snapper, dogfish, angelito, tarpon, corvina, sea bass, drumstick, burrito, mojarraamong others, whose prices They range from 30 to 240 pesos per kilo.

The data

The capture

The fish that the merchants sell is brought from the bays of Mármol, Barras de Piaxtla and Mazatlán.

Consumption

Currently, the purchase of fish is made by restaurant owners, for the demand of their guests.