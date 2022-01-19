It was near the turn of the year from 2021 to 2022, that the inhabitants of the city of Texarkana, in the US state of Texas, were surprised by a shower of fish. The bizarre moment occurred during the afternoon of December 29, during a storm, and was reported by several residents on social media, where photographs of small fish lying on the ground were shown. The smell was also a factor that alerted people.

To the newspaper Texarkana Gazette, one of the residents told what he witnessed: “It was raining hail and it looked like there was going to be a tornado (…) and fish were falling” – according to the resident, he saw about 25 to 30 fish on his property.

At the Facebook, the city of Texarkana also left a publication informing the event, explaining that it is a phenomenon “that occurs when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs and small fish are dragged in waterspouts or air currents that occur on the surface of the earth. ”. So when it rains, these animals fall along the sky.

Although it was the first phenomenon of its kind in Texas, something similar had already happened in California, in 2017, during the break at Stanford Avenue Elementary School.

