Fish rafting | According to the police, the traditional Kaljakellunta has gone very calmly: “Some have given up in the middle of the game because it has gotten cold”

The police cannot yet estimate the number of participants in the event. In previous years, an average of a thousand people have participated in the event.

FROM VANTA The Kaljakellunta event, which extends to Helsinki, has been very peaceful this year, according to the Helsinki police command center.

The police had not received a single report of the incident by around six o’clock. There were a few police patrols along the Vantaanjoki River in the afternoon monitoring the situation, but some of them later moved on to other tasks.

“Apparently it has been raining and some have given up in the middle of the game because it has gotten cold,” the management center says.

Different ones on Saturday morning, the moving procession using floating equipment, such as rubber boats and ferries, left Vantaa’s Tammisto with the intention of proceeding throughout the day along the Vantaanjoki to Helsinki’s Pikkukoski beach, according to the event’s Facebook page.

At four o’clock in the afternoon, there were about three rafts or rubber boats on the shore of Pikkukoski, according to police observations. The police have no information since when the ferries in question had floated there.

“But apparently, at least nothing really big is going on anymore,” the management center told HS at half past seven in the evening.

With a fish float is not an official organizer, but it is a summer event open to all. In addition to floating, the event essentially includes drinking beer.

Kaljakellunna was started by a group of ten friends in 1997. The event expanded in the wake of the group quite quickly, so that in peak years there have been thousands of floaters.

The event has also sparked controversy in recent years. There is a ban on floating presented Up to the Helsinki City Council. The event has been criticized for, among other things, littering and safety problems.

In 2019, HS published about the August float extensive reportage. At that time, according to the police’s estimate, there were about 600 participants.