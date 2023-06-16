For reasons not yet defined by the authorities of Ecology of the municipality of Angostura, thousands of lifeless fish of different varieties appeared at the mouth of the estuary of the Playa Colorada fishing field, a situation that is worrying given a period of closure for the vast majority of scale and crustacean species.

The risk is latent that greater damage may arise in shrimp and crab larvae that are closed and in the process of development, for this reason residents and fishermen warned of this situation that occurs in this area.

A few years ago there was a fish mortality and the fear is that it will happen again, so the visit of specialists is expected, who will have to determine what is the cause of so many dead fish.

The concern of the members of the fishing cooperatives is that this situation affects the development of the larvae, which with this leads to a fatal consequence at the time of the removal of the closed.

