Fish Harbor | The employment of Redi's shopping center manager ended unexpectedly

CBRE, which is responsible for managing the shopping center, has launched a search for a shopping center manager.

Commercial center Red's manager Tanja Linsiön the employment relationship has ended.

The matter is confirmed to HS by the chairman of the board of Redi companies, responsible for Ilmarinen's domestic real estate investments Tomi Aimonen. He does not comment on whether Linsiö resigned himself. The reasons for the termination of the employment relationship are also not commented on.

Linsiö left his position at the shopping center on December 22. His name can still be found on Red's website under the title “Shopping Center Director”.

The termination of Linsiö's employment came to light when HS began to investigate rumors related to the situation of the shopping center manager. Some of Red's tenants had already wondered where the manager had disappeared to at the end of last year.

HS could not reach Linsiö by phone.

See also US to confiscate $6 million from the sale of an office funded by Privatbank Tanja Linsiö

Aimosen according to CBRE, a company that produces expert services in the real estate industry and is responsible for managing the shopping center, has launched a search for a new shopping center manager.

The shopping center director is assisted by CBRE's director of real estate management Juhani Hiippavuori. Linsiö's tasks are also handled by the shopping center team, which is responsible for, among other things, operational management, marketing and maintenance. Responsibilities and tasks are divided among the team.

Lens was elected as a director in the spring of 2022. Before his current position, he had more than 15 years of experience in the ranks of the Danish clothing manufacturer Bestseller. Before Red, Linsiö also worked at Bolon, which manufactures woven vinyl floors.

Before Linsiöt, the shopping center was managed Aleksi Salminen. He started major reforms to improve the comfort of the shopping center. From the straits was titled in newspaper headlines earlier as Red's savior, because the history of the shopping center has been quite eventful. Red has already seen a change of owners, the plight of entrepreneurs, a lack of customers and widespread disdain for the shopping center.